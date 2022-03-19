Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

