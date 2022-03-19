Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $689.98 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $480.38 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $664.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.01.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

