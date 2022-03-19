Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.37 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,057.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

