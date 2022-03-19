Whittier Trust Co. Has $11.70 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

NASDAQ CME opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.17. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

