Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $414.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.91 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

