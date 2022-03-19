Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.