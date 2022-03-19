Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,313 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22,464.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 248,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS opened at $158.87 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

