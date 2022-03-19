Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.