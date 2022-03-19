Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
EXP opened at $131.77 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.
Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
