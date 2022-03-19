Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 225.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,436 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

