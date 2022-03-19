Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.90 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of RBC Bearings worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RBC Bearings by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.30 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.