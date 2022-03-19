Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 309,776 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 122,625 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $123.64 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.15 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

