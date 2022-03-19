Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

