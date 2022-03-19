Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.