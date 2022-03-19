Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

