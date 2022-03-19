Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,863 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $76.74 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

