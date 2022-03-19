Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 7,232 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 143,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $3,389,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

