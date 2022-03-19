Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

BLD stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average is $239.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

