Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,159 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,071,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $178.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

