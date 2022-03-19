Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 650 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $427.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.90 and its 200 day moving average is $383.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

