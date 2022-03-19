Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Shares of DE opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $414.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

