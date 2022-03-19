Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

