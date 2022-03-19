Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,852 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

