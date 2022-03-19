Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,877 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $398.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.77. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

