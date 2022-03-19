Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,472 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

