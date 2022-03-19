Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,376,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 572.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.70.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,213. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

