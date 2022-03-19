Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

