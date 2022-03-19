WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.97

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.97 and traded as low as $35.72. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 1,298,713 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,929,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,366,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

