Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.22 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 207,470 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £12.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
