Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.
Woolworths Company Profile (Get Rating)
