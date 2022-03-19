Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $460,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $23.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workhorse Group.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WKHS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
