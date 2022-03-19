WOWswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,742.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $40,742.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00013250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.92 or 0.07030335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,878.63 or 0.99738791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041587 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

