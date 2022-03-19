Wrapped BNB Price Hits $400.29 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $613.73 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $400.29 or 0.00953347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,370,915 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

