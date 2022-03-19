Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $313.55 or 0.00746679 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $106,606.83 and $1,495.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00036410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00107413 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

