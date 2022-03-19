WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report $202.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $203.97 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $840.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 105,523.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.