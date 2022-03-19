XGOX Market Capitalization Tops $40,510.24 (XGOX)

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XGOX has a total market cap of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.96 or 1.00064901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00067724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022297 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

