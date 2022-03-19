YAM V3 Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $450,835.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00107549 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,177,788 coins and its circulating supply is 13,287,908 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

