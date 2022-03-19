Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.72. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $7,835,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 754,639 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

