Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $27,168.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00410592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00073317 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00099799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004032 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,404,300 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

