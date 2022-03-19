YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.09% of YETI worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in YETI by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

