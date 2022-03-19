YF Link Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417,127.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $417,127.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $63.54 or 0.00151765 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003646 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

