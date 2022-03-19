Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $158,585.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

