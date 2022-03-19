Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

