Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.02 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.27 billion to $66.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.