Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

