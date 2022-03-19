Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. 6,004,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,453. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.