Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

