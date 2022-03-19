Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.30 Million

Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $316.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $312.60 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $310.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $17,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

