Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.92. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,951. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

