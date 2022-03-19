Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.06. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

PING stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,339,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Ping Identity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

